Schoolboy killed, 2 injured in Meherpur motorbike crash

A schoolboy was killed and two others were injured in a high-speed motorcycle accident in Gangni upazila of Meherpur on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Soad Hossain, son of Malaysia expatriate Dulal Hossain of Bholadanga village and a seventh-grade student at a local high school.

The injured are Sagar Hossain, son of Monirul Islam, and Bahadur Ali, son of Abbas Ali, both from the same village.

The accident took place around 6:30pm on the Gangni-Hatboalia road at Gojaria, Hemayetpur when the motorcycle carrying the trio, driven by Soad, lost control and collided with another bike before hitting a roadside sawmill.

All three sustained severe injuries, and locals rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Soad dead, said Gangni Police Station officer-in-charge Bani Israil.