2 killed in motorcycle accident in Manikganj

One person was injured in the accident

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 10:02 PM

Two people were killed and one was injured in a motorcycle accident in Ghior upazila of Manikganj on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sujan Mondal, 20, son of Maynal Mondal from Nagarpur and Sohan, 20, son of Babul Mia of the same area.

The injured was identified as Maruf Hossain, 21, son of Zakir Hossain of the same upazila.

Kohinur Islam, officer-in-charge of Ghior police station, said that the accident occurred around 6:30pm near the new bridge area.

He added that while coming towards Manikganj on the Tangail-Aricha regional highway near the new bridge, they lost control and hit a road safety post and three people fell on the road and were seriously injured.

Local people took them to Ghior Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared Sujan and Sohan dead.

Maruf was sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

AccidentManikganjBike Accident
