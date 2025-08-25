Covered van driver stabbed dead on Dhaka–Aricha highway

A covered van driver of Shah Cement Company Ltd was killed after being stabbed allegedly by a hijacker on the Dhaka–Aricha highway at Bishmail in Ashulia on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Shamim Hossain, 30, son of Abdus Samad of Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur upazila. Savar Highway Police Sub-Inspector Mehedi Hasan said the victim had a deep stab wound above his knee.

Shamim used to transport cement in Dhaka and the surrounding areas with the covered van of the cement factory based in Muktarpur, Munshiganj.

Rickshaw driver Sagar Ali said he found Shamim critically injured around 8am and took him to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy, added the SI.