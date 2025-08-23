Protesters block road in Tejgaon, halting traffic

In the Tejgaon industrial area of the capital, workers took to the streets in protest after a garment factory was suddenly shut down. As a result, traffic is halted at the Nabisco and Tibet intersections.

Since Saturday morning, workers have been blocking the road and protesting. They demand that the decision to close the factory must follow proper procedures, or the closed garments factory must be reopened. They stated that they will continue the protest until their demands are met.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tejgaon Industrial Area police station under DMP, Aslam Hossain, said that a garment factory named “Posh” was shut down on Thursday without any prior notice. In response, workers gathered at the Tibet intersection on Saturday morning and blocked the road.

Meanwhile, a post on the Facebook page of DMP’s Gulshan Traffic Division stated that garment workers are protesting by blocking both sides of the road at Tejgaon’s Nabisco point. As a result, both incoming and outgoing traffic on the Mohakhali–Tejgaon route is halted. Police from the local station have been deployed at the scene.

Requesting the use of diversions, DMP stated: "Vehicles coming from Uttara can use the Kakoli crossing via Gulshan-2, Gulshan-1, and the Police Plaza route. Additionally, vehicles can reach Tejgaon by passing through Amtoli and using the road towards Jahangir Gate; the route via Amtoli, Gulshan-1, and Police Plaza can also be used. Vehicles heading to Tejgaon from Uttara can use the flyover bridge; outgoing traffic from Mohakhali toward Banani, Gulshan, and Uttara is operational."