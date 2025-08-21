Govt cautions travel agencies over airfare hikes

The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry on Thursday cautioned travel agencies against arbitrary increases in air ticket prices and fraudulent practices, saying stern action will be taken against violators.

In a notification, the ministry reiterated that earlier directives to prevent unjustified ticket price hikes remain effective.

It was observed that many travel agencies are not following the instructions to print the selling price on tickets.

The circular made it mandatory for all agencies to clearly mention the agency’s name, mobile number and the selling price on every ticket.

It warned that any irregularities, including manipulation of fares or fraud, will lead to strict legal measures, including cancellation of the agency’s license.