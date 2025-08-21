Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

US Embassy: No visas issued until all security concerns fully resolved

US Embassy warns visa fraud leads to legal consequences

File image of The US Embassy in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 12:40 PM

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday said lying or providing fake documents can lead to a permanent ban on travel to the United States.

The US Department of State remains committed to upholding the highest standards of national security in its visa adjudication process, said the Embassy.

"No visas are issued until all security concerns are fully resolved," said the Embassy in a brief message posted on its verified Facebook page.

The US Embassy said they do not issue visas to applicants who submit fraudulent documents, and they face legal consequences under US law and in the country where they applied for the visa.

Topics:

US Embassy Dhaka
Read More

Home adviser seeks expanded US support in security sector

Bangladeshi students seeking US visas asked to make socials public

Rumor Scanner: US forces' presence in Cox's Bazar misleading propaganda

Acting US ambassador in Dhaka meets new foreign affairs adviser

Bangladesh 13th top source of international students in US

US Embassy: Haas, Masud Bin Momen discussed ongoing developments

Latest News

Council of Advisers holds meeting

Dhaka College, City College students clash at Science Lab

Bangladeshis turning to Kunming, China for critical medical treatment

Lutfey Siddiqi: Post-uprising Bangladesh must fast-track labour reforms

Discussion and dua mahfil in memory of July uprising and Shaheed Selim Talukder at BGMEA

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x