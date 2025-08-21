US Embassy: No visas issued until all security concerns fully resolved

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday said lying or providing fake documents can lead to a permanent ban on travel to the United States.

The US Department of State remains committed to upholding the highest standards of national security in its visa adjudication process, said the Embassy.

"No visas are issued until all security concerns are fully resolved," said the Embassy in a brief message posted on its verified Facebook page.

The US Embassy said they do not issue visas to applicants who submit fraudulent documents, and they face legal consequences under US law and in the country where they applied for the visa.