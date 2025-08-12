ARTICLE 19: Journalist’s murder sparks alarming fears over media safety

ARTICLE 19 has expressed deep concern over the brutal killing of Asaduzzaman Tuhin, Gazipur staff reporter for Dainik Protidiner Kagoj, who was stabbed to death on Thursday, while documenting an assault.

According to eyewitness accounts, Tuhin was filming a group of four to five armed men attacking a young man when the assailants noticed him.

They briefly paused, then chased Tuhin into a nearby tea shop and fatally stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

ARTICLE 19 has called for a prompt, fair, and impartial investigation into the murder and urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The British international human rights organization, which works to defend and promote freedom of expression and freedom of information worldwide, warned that the killing reflects a disturbing escalation in violence against journalists in Bangladesh.

Tuhin’s death follows a string of recent attacks on media workers.

On June 25, journalist Khandaker Shah Alam, Daily Matrijagat’s Nabinagar upazila correspondent, was killed after being assaulted by Babul Mia — locally known as “Tiger Babul Dakat” — reportedly in retaliation for reporting on his earlier arrest. Babul had been released from prison earlier that day.

Just a day before Tuhin’s murder, on Wednesday, Bangladesher Alo staff reporter Anwar Hossain Sourav, 35, was attacked in broad daylight while police were present.

Sourav had been investigating extortion allegations involving battery-run and CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers.

Witnesses claim police did not intervene. Sourav remains in critical condition at Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

ARTICLE 19 noted that these incidents form part of a broader pattern of violence against journalists in Bangladesh, particularly alarming ahead of national elections scheduled for February 2026.

The organization emphasized the state’s responsibility under international law to ensure the safety of media personnel.

Despite repeated calls from civil society, Bangladesh has yet to enact a dedicated law to protect journalists.

The lack of accountability in high-profile cases — including the 2012 double murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi — has contributed to a culture of impunity. Police have yet to complete their investigation into that case.

Bangladesh currently ranks 127th in ARTICLE 19’s Global Expression Report 2025, falling under the “In Crisis” category with an expression score of just 15.