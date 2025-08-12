Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Gazipur journalist murder: Key accused Rafiq arrested

CCTV footage shows Arman, the last accused in the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, wearing a blue shirt at the scene, police say

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 07:19 PM

A key accused in the case over the murder of journalist Tuhin in Gazipur, Rafiq ul Islam Arman, has been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Dhaka’s Airport area.

The suspect, Arman, was detained around 12:30am on Tuesday, Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Deputy Commissioner (Crime-North) Robiul Islam confirmed.

Following the murder on August 7, Tuhin’s elder brother, Selim, filed a case with the Bason police station on the morning of August 8 against unidentified suspects. Law enforcement has since arrested eight people, including Arman.

Deputy Commissioner Robiul Islam said CCTV footage had captured Arman wearing a blue shirt at the scene. “He is an important suspect in the Tuhin murder case,” the DC said, adding that he could not provide further details about Arman’s identity. 

Further details will be disclosed later, the official added.

On Tuesday at 11am, Tuhin’s wife and family members are scheduled to meet GMP Commissioner Dr Nazmul Karim. At 3pm, they are expected to speak to journalists in Gazipur.

On August 7 at 6:58pm, assailants hacked journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin to death in front of the Masjid Market in Chandana Chowrasta of Gazipur city.

Tuhin, son of Hasan Jamal from Vhatipara village in Fulbaria upazila of Mymensingh, worked as a staff reporter for Dainik Protidiner Kagoj in Gazipur. He lived with his family in the Paler Maath area of Gazipur city and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Topics:

Journalist Murder
