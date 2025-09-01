Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Journalist Bulu was murdered, claims brother

His wife remains missing since May 11, says Bulu’s brother-in-law

Map of Khulna. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 07:13 PM

Journalist Wahed Uz Zaman Bulu was murdered, his younger brother Anisuzzaman Dulu said on Monday.

Speaking before Bulu’s namaz-e-janaza at Khulna Press Club, Dulu said his brother’s death was “abnormal” and insisted that “even under mental stress, such an unnatural death is not possible. He was murdered.” He demanded a proper investigation to uncover the real cause and seek justice.

Khulna Press Club convener Enamul Haque also called for a probe into the circumstances surrounding the recovery of Bulu’s body.

Bulu’s brother-in-law, Mahbub Zaman, said his sister had been missing since May 11. “A general diary was filed with Sonadanga police station, but her whereabouts remain unknown. We are deeply worried after the recovery of my brother-in-law’s body,” he said.

River Police SI Muhibul Haque said that the autopsy had been completed and the body handed over to the family. “Once the report is available, the mystery of Bulu’s death will be known,” he added.

Bulu’s body was recovered on the evening of August 31 from the basement of pilar-2 of Khan Jahan Ali Bridge over the Rupsha River. According to the inquest report, his face was crushed, both hands were broken, and there were marks of injuries on his back and other parts of the body.

After the autopsy at Khulna Medical College Hospital on August 1, the body was brought to Khulna Press Club, where members of the club, the Khulna Union of Journalists, and other organizations paid their last respects. His namaz-e-janaza was later held in front of the club, and Bulu was buried at Goalkhali graveyard.

 

Topics:

KhulnaJournalist Murder
Read More

Three killed in truck-easybike collision in Khulna

Prices of essentials soar in Khulna

Floating seedbeds offer lifeline to rice cultivation in coastal Khulna

Case filed over 16L looted from Krishi Bank locker in Khulna; 3 guards questioned

Khulna farmers reluctant to sell paddy to govt warehouses amid cumbersome conditions

ARTICLE 19: Journalist’s murder sparks alarming fears over media safety

Latest News

Earthquake in Afghan village leaves no family untouched

DMP vows action against attempts to disrupt Ducsu polls

DMP suspends one additional deputy commissioner

BAU students block railway over six-point demand

10 judges transferred in latest judicial reshuffle

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x