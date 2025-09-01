Journalist Bulu was murdered, claims brother

Journalist Wahed Uz Zaman Bulu was murdered, his younger brother Anisuzzaman Dulu said on Monday.

Speaking before Bulu’s namaz-e-janaza at Khulna Press Club, Dulu said his brother’s death was “abnormal” and insisted that “even under mental stress, such an unnatural death is not possible. He was murdered.” He demanded a proper investigation to uncover the real cause and seek justice.

Khulna Press Club convener Enamul Haque also called for a probe into the circumstances surrounding the recovery of Bulu’s body.

Bulu’s brother-in-law, Mahbub Zaman, said his sister had been missing since May 11. “A general diary was filed with Sonadanga police station, but her whereabouts remain unknown. We are deeply worried after the recovery of my brother-in-law’s body,” he said.

River Police SI Muhibul Haque said that the autopsy had been completed and the body handed over to the family. “Once the report is available, the mystery of Bulu’s death will be known,” he added.

Bulu’s body was recovered on the evening of August 31 from the basement of pilar-2 of Khan Jahan Ali Bridge over the Rupsha River. According to the inquest report, his face was crushed, both hands were broken, and there were marks of injuries on his back and other parts of the body.

After the autopsy at Khulna Medical College Hospital on August 1, the body was brought to Khulna Press Club, where members of the club, the Khulna Union of Journalists, and other organizations paid their last respects. His namaz-e-janaza was later held in front of the club, and Bulu was buried at Goalkhali graveyard.