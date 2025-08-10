Monday, August 11, 2025

286 Dhaka Board students secure GPA-5 after answer script challenge

This year, 92,863 students under the Dhaka Board submitted applications to re-scrutinise a total of 223,664 answer scripts

File image: SSC exam candidates at Azimpur Government Girls School and College on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 03:43 PM

A total of 286 students under Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have secured GPA-5 after the publication of results for the SSC and equivalent examination answer script challenge.

Of them, three achieved GPA-5 from an earlier fail, and 293 passed from the fail.

Dhaka Board Examination Controller Prof SM Kamal Uddin Hayder announced the fresh results on Sunday.

This year, 92,863 students under the Dhaka Board submitted applications to re-scrutinise a total of 223,664 answer scripts, a sharp rise compared to the last year.

The number of applicants increased by around 21,000 and the number of challenged scripts rose by about 40,000 from 2024.

Mathematics saw the highest number of re-scrutiny requests with 42,936 scripts challenged.

It was followed by English first and second papers with 19,688 each, Physics with 16,233 and Bangla first and second papers with 13,558.

The lowest number of applications - only six came for Fine Arts.

The re-scrutiny process does not involve fresh evaluation of scripts.

Rather, it checks whether marks were correctly added, if any question was left unmarked and whether scores were properly recorded on the OMR sheet, making necessary corrections before publishing revised results.

Topics:

Secondary School Certificate (SSC)
