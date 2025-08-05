PHQ alerts all over AI-generated fake video statement of IGP

The Police Headquarters has issued an alert regarding the circulation of a fake video statement on social media, generated using artificial intelligence (AI), that features a still image and cloned voice of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam.

“Such activities are punishable under the existing laws,” said a statement issued by the Police Headquarters on Monday.

The statement also mentioned that efforts are already underway to identify those involved in distributing the video.

“Necessary legal action against the responsible individuals will be taken,” it added.