Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Over 48,000 police officers trained ahead of national polls

Approximately 150,000 police personnel will be deployed across the country during the upcoming parliamentary election

Bangladesh Police. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 01:07 PM

The Police Headquarters has said that a total of over 48,000 police officers have so far completed training to ensure professionalism and efficiency in performing their duties during the upcoming National Parliamentary Election.

It also stated that the election-related training program is ongoing to further enhance the skills and capacity of police personnel.

The information was revealed in a press release issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a total of 48,134 members of the Bangladesh Police have received election training so far. Earlier, a Training of Trainers (ToT) course on election duties was held from August 31 to September 2.

Approximately 1,50,000 police personnel will be deployed across the country during the upcoming parliamentary election. Their performance will be closely monitored at both national and international levels. The main objective of the training is to prepare every police officer to act efficiently, professionally, and in a disciplined manner during election duties.

The inspector general of police (IGP) has instructed all unit heads to conduct and supervise the training programs with utmost care. The Police Headquarters is monitoring the activities to ensure proper implementation.

On Sunday, the IGP visited Rajshahi and Bogra to inspect the field-level election training programs, interacted with trainee officers, and provided necessary guidance.

The Bangladesh Police has taken all necessary preparations to ensure that the upcoming National Parliamentary Election is held in a free, fair, neutral, and festive atmosphere.

It is noteworthy that Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury inaugurated the election training program on September 7 at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium, Rajarbagh Police Lines. The ongoing election training will continue until mid-January, marking the first-ever large-scale election training initiative for police personnel in Bangladesh.

Topics:

Police Headquartersnational parliamentary elections
Read More

CEC: Next election to determine Bangladesh’s future direction

EC decides to ban drone use during upcoming polls

Around 14,000 expatriates receive NIDs as voter registration progresses

PHQ issues security advisory for Durga Puja

Charge sheets in 34 July Uprising cases submitted

1727 arrested in nationwide operations in 24hrs

Latest News

Govt’s 7th Sukuk in the offing

New Yorkers expected to pick leftist Mamdani in stunning election

19th Bangladesh Denim Expo kicks off Wednesday

NCP among three parties approved for EC registration

Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x