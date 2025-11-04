Over 48,000 police officers trained ahead of national polls

The Police Headquarters has said that a total of over 48,000 police officers have so far completed training to ensure professionalism and efficiency in performing their duties during the upcoming National Parliamentary Election.

It also stated that the election-related training program is ongoing to further enhance the skills and capacity of police personnel.

The information was revealed in a press release issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a total of 48,134 members of the Bangladesh Police have received election training so far. Earlier, a Training of Trainers (ToT) course on election duties was held from August 31 to September 2.

Approximately 1,50,000 police personnel will be deployed across the country during the upcoming parliamentary election. Their performance will be closely monitored at both national and international levels. The main objective of the training is to prepare every police officer to act efficiently, professionally, and in a disciplined manner during election duties.

The inspector general of police (IGP) has instructed all unit heads to conduct and supervise the training programs with utmost care. The Police Headquarters is monitoring the activities to ensure proper implementation.

On Sunday, the IGP visited Rajshahi and Bogra to inspect the field-level election training programs, interacted with trainee officers, and provided necessary guidance.

The Bangladesh Police has taken all necessary preparations to ensure that the upcoming National Parliamentary Election is held in a free, fair, neutral, and festive atmosphere.

It is noteworthy that Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury inaugurated the election training program on September 7 at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium, Rajarbagh Police Lines. The ongoing election training will continue until mid-January, marking the first-ever large-scale election training initiative for police personnel in Bangladesh.