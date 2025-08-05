One year on, families of July 19 victims still wait for justice

On July 19, 2024, Rangpur Metropolitan City became a crucible of grief and fury. What began as a student-led protest against discrimination and authoritarianism escalated into a deadly confrontation.

By sundown, six civilians lay dead - shot by police during a mass demonstration. One year later, their families are still waiting for justice.

The victims - fruit seller Merazul Islam, student Abdullah Al Tahir, businessman Sajjad, gold shop worker Moslem Uddin, autorickshaw driver Manik, and youth Mahmudul Hasan Munna — were killed when police opened fire near Rangpur City Market. Over 50 others were injured.

The protest had swelled after the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed on July 16, whose death became a rallying cry across the region.

The day Rangpur burned

Around noon on July 19, thousands of students and citizens marched from Rangpur Zilla School.

As they approached the City Market, armed cadres of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League reportedly attacked the crowd with sticks, knives, and firearms.

After an hour of clashes, police fired indiscriminately — allegedly to protect retreating party activists.

The deaths triggered six separate murder cases filed at Kotwali Police Station after August 5.

In total, 2,636 individuals were accused, including senior police officials — from commissioner and DIG to SP and SI — and ruling party leaders. Yet, none of the primary accused have been arrested.

Only three political figures — former social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Nilphamari MP Aftab Ahmed, and Rangpur Awami League leader Tushar Kanti Mandal — have been detained.

According to the families of the affected, the actual shooters and order-givers remain untouched.

A legal labyrinth

The cases are now mired in confusion. Plaintiffs have submitted affidavits denying knowledge of many of the accused.

In some cases, names were allegedly added based on Facebook posts or political pressure.

Ambia Begum, mother of Merazul, said she was approached by lawyers to file a case but had no idea who was named. She later withdrew several names via affidavit.

Abdur Rahman, father of student Abdullah Al Tahir, said 40 names were listed in the FIR, with 200–300 more marked as unknown.

Jitu Begum, wife of Sajjad, named 57 individuals, but later said many were unknown to her.

Dilruba Begum, wife of Moslem Uddin, and Abdul Majid, father of Munna, echoed similar concerns.

Nur Jahan Begum, mother of Manik, filed a case naming 119 people, but later withdrew dozens of names.

Senior lawyer Advocate Rais Uddin Badsha said that while affidavits denying knowledge of the accused hold little legal weight, they severely weaken the cases.

“These cases have become a business worth crores,” he said. “Many innocent people have been falsely accused.”

Investigations stalled

Four of the six cases are under CID investigation. But according to Rangpur CID Superintendent Sumit Chowdhury, there has been no significant progress.

He declined to provide a timeline for completion.

The lack of movement has fueled allegations of deliberate delay.

Nahid Hasan Khondokar, chief coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Rangpur, claimed that 80% of the accused are innocent.

“Not a single police officer has been arrested,” he said. “The real shooters and order-givers are still protected.”

A year of waiting

For the families of the deceased, the past year has been one of mourning and unanswered questions.

Many live in fear, poverty, and isolation. Their calls for justice have been met with silence, bureaucratic red tape, and political maneuvering.

As Bangladesh marks the anniversary of the Monsoon Revolution, Rangpur’s six murders remain a haunting reminder of the cost of dissent — and the fragility of accountability.

The revolution may have toppled a regime, but for these families, justice is still a distant dream.