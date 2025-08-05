Can electoral reforms deliver Bangladesh’s democratic reset?

After years of electoral turmoil, disputed mandates, and deepening public distrust, Bangladesh stands on the threshold of political transformation. The July–August 2024 mass uprising not only shook the foundations of governance but demanded answers — chief among them: can the ballot be trusted again?

Responding to that call, the interim government formed the Electoral Reforms Commission on October 3, 2024, tasking it with an urgent mission: to reinvent the very machinery of democracy.

Now, with its report delivered this January, the commission has laid out an audacious blueprint to dismantle entrenched dysfunction and rebuild public faith in the vote.

Headed by Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar of Sushashon Er Jonno Nagorik (Citizens for Good Governance—Sujan), the eight-member panel combined the institutional rigor of seasoned bureaucrats with the idealism of reformists and technocrats. From election law scholars and blockchain technologists to grassroots voices and diaspora feedback, their work drew on a cross-section of national and global expertise.

The panel brought together a cross-section of governance experts: Dr Tofail Ahmed, a scholar in local government and elections; Jasmine Tully, former additional secretary at the Election Commission and a specialist in election systems; Dr Md Abdul Alim, an election expert; Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, a political analyst; Mir Nadia Nivin, institutional reform specialist; Dr Mohammad Sadeq Ferdous, expert in electronic voting and blockchain technology; and Sadiq Arman, who represented student perspectives.

Over several months, the commission conducted extensive consultations, gathering public opinion via mobile phone, web, email, and social media, and virtual meetings with the expatriate community. Their findings were supported by technical input from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and local election officials.

The final product is an ambitious but meticulously detailed roadmap, meant to correct the failures of elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024, and build a foundation for a credible, inclusive democracy.

Strengthening Election Commission: Independence, Authority, and Accountability

At the heart of the commission’s recommendations is the proposed Election Commission Ordinance, 2025, which introduces a transparent, consensus-driven process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners. To safeguard independence, appointments could be routed through a National Constitutional Council, a proposal that would require constitutional amendment.

The commission has also proposed enhanced powers for the EC: authority to postpone, cancel, or rerun elections; autonomy over staffing its secretariat; and a legal mandate to certify elections as fair and credible before results are gazetted. In times of systemic democratic threats, the president could consult the Supreme Court to suspend elections for up to 90 days.

A Revamped Caretaker Model: Neutrality with Reform Mandate

In response to widespread public demand for neutrality, the commission proposed reviving a four-month caretaker government model. But this time, the interim administration would not only oversee elections—it would also be empowered to introduce essential administrative and legal reforms.

If a National Constitutional Council is established, it would appoint the caretaker head and advisers. Otherwise, a multi-stakeholder high-level committee would formulate the interim framework.

President and Prime Minister: Redefining Limits and Roles

To depoliticize top leadership roles, the commission recommends that the President be elected by a larger electoral college, composed of both houses of Parliament and elected local representatives. Prime ministerial tenure would be capped at two terms, and no one individual would be allowed to simultaneously hold the posts of party chief, prime minister, and leader of parliament.

Proposing a Bicameral Parliament

For broader representation and accountability, the commission has suggested the creation of an upper house with 100 seats: half selected proportionally from party nominees, and the rest drawn from civil society—including women, minorities, and professionals. Women would occupy at least 30% of these seats.

Eligibility criteria for upper house candidates include a minimum age of 35 and a bachelor’s degree.

Constituency Delimitation and Local Representation

To ensure equitable representation, the commission recommends forming a specialized delimitation body. This entity would revise parliamentary boundaries per international best practices. Future boundary revisions would be overseen by a permanent, independent commission.

Democratizing Political Parties

The commission proposes significant reform in political party registration and internal governance. New parties must establish offices in 10% of districts and 5% of upazilas, and register at least 5,000 members.

Internal committees would need to be elected by secret ballot, while nominations for elections would be decided by central boards. Party accounts must be audited and publicly disclosed annually, fall under the Right to Information Act, and foreign branches would be disallowed.

Revamping National Identity and Voter Registration

To restore public trust in identity systems, the commission recommends repealing the 2023 law that placed the National Identity (NID) system under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Instead, it proposes forming a National Citizen Data Commission under the Election Commission, which would manage the NID database and related services.

This body would also investigate data breaches, ensure smart NID cards are distributed to all voters, and gradually integrate other civil identity systems such as the BDRIS and CRVS under a unified platform.

A Vision to Reclaim Electoral Credibility

The commission’s reform agenda seeks to halt the cycle of electoral fraud and restore faith in institutions. The final report—delivered within 90 days—is intended as a comprehensive roadmap for an inclusive, representative, and trustworthy electoral system. The nation now waits for the interim government’s next move—a crucial test of whether it will uphold the spirit of the 2024 mass uprising.

Digital Citizenship: Building a Self-Sovereign Identity System

One of the most forward-thinking proposals is the adoption of a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) framework for managing national identity. This shift would empower citizens with control over their data while establishing secure digital identities across platforms.

A complete SSI technology stack, governed by legal and regulatory frameworks, would include a smartphone-based digital wallet—with alternatives for feature phone users—and global interoperability. International audits would verify security, while government and private platforms would be reengineered to use the enhanced digital ID infrastructure.

Cleansing the Voter List

To eliminate anomalies and gender disparities, the report proposes door-to-door verification. The Voter List Act should be amended to allow registration of 18-year-olds before election schedule announcements, streamlining youth inclusion and maximizing electoral participation.

Disqualifying the Unfit: Raising the Bar for Candidacy

New criteria would disqualify habitual loan defaulters, fugitives, and anyone convicted of moral turpitude, or offences under the ICT Act or for crimes against humanity. Candidates would be given six months to clear dues before nomination; post-election defaulters would also face disqualification.

The current 1% support requirement for independents would be replaced by a fixed 500-signature rule. Dual-seat candidacies would be banned, and false affidavits would lead to permanent disqualification.

A 10% nomination quota would be reserved for youth, minorities, and persons with disabilities.

Reinventing the Nomination and Affidavit Process

Candidates—except those in custody—would be required to submit nominations in person. The selection timeline would be extended, while campaign periods would be shortened to curb costs.

Affidavits would now include tax returns and asset declarations, with false information resulting in immediate cancellation of candidacy. Additionally, each party must submit a panel-based nomination affidavit affirming transparency and rejecting backroom deals.

Repealing EVMs, Introducing 'No Vote'

The commission unequivocally calls for repealing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and launching an investigation into procurement corruption. It also recommends reinstating the “no vote” option. If “no vote” receives the majority, the election would be annulled, and all candidates disqualified. Similarly, any election with less than 40% turnout would warrant re-election.

Equalizing the Campaign Field

Campaigning is to undergo a cultural shift: traditional posters and banners would be banned in favor of leaflets, structured debates, and digital campaigns, all governed by the Cyber Security Ordinance, 2024. A return to a 1990-style political party code of conduct is also on the table.

Parliamentary Ethics and Oversight

A proposed Parliamentary Conduct Act would introduce annual asset declarations and mandatory disclosure of conflicts of interest by MPs. Perks such as duty-free vehicles, land plots, and special protocols would be abolished. MPs would also be barred from roles in local development bodies, following the Anwar Hossain judgment. The Deputy Speaker role would be reserved for the opposition.

Gender Representation and Electoral Equity

Parliament would expand to 400 seats, with 100 rotating seats for women, eliminating the current dual-representation model and ensuring that women are directly elected on merit-based constituencies.

Enabling Expatriate Voting

To include Bangladesh’s vast diaspora, the commission proposes an IT-enabled postal voting system, with Android and iOS apps, immutable audit trails, and courier-based tracking systems. International audits and phased pilot runs are advised. The passport database would be used to urgently update the expatriate voter list, with October 2025 set as the cutoff for eligibility in a potential December 2025 election.

Piloting Online Voting

A national task force of international experts would design an online voting system using blockchain, cryptography, and privacy-enhancing technologies. Open-source software, penetration testing, and legal reform would accompany this initiative. Non-smartphone users would be provided with alternative platforms to ensure universal access.

Investigating Election Crimes and Past Fraud

Amendments are proposed to allow investigations into election-related offences by public servants, eliminating pre-approval requirements. A Special Investigation Commission would probe the fraudulent 2018 election and other disputed polls.

Judicial Redress and Speedy Justice

A permanent Election Investigation and Judicial Committee would be established, empowered to summarily try offences. A magistrate would sit on each committee. Additionally, Parliamentary Election Tribunals would be set up at the district level to alleviate pressure on the High Court and ensure timely justice.

Transparency in Election Monitoring

Election observation protocols would allow stationary observers throughout the day, excluding polling booths. Accreditation of local and international observers would be handled exclusively by the EC, not the government. Journalists would enjoy full access with credentials issued by the Election Commission.

Right to Recall, Real Campaign Budgets

A Right to Recall mechanism would empower citizens to remove underperforming MPs. Campaign expenses would be capped at Tk 10 per voter, with full digital traceability. A dedicated audit committee would verify returns and cancel elections in case of discrepancies.

All EC expenses would be charged to the Republic’s Consolidated Fund.

Referendum and Local Elections Reform

The commission also suggests:

A legal framework for national referendums

A permanent Local Government Commission

Nonpartisan local elections

Rotating women’s seat reservations

Direct voting at all tiers

30% of the national budget for local institutions

Mandatory resignation of MPO teachers seeking office

Local polls held before national elections

A Blueprint for the Future

In its entirety, the Election Reform Commission’s final report presents a bold, detailed, and forward-looking vision—one that not only reflects the public’s discontent but also aspires to restore Bangladesh’s democratic foundations.

From identity reform to institutional restructuring, from clean campaigns to citizen empowerment, the roadmap marks a seismic shift in electoral thinking.

The ball is now in the interim government's court. Will it honor the spirit of the 2024 mass uprising and rise to the occasion? Or will these recommendations remain another missed opportunity in the country’s long and turbulent journey toward democracy? Only time and action—will tell.