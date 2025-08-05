One year on, no probe, no recognition for Gazipur student’s death

During the anti-discrimination student uprising in Konabari, Gazipur, college student Mohammad Hridoy, 20, was fatally shot - allegedly by police.

One year later, his family continues to search for his body and plead for justice.

Hridoy, a first-year student at Hemnagar Degree College in Gopalpur, was the only son of van driver Lal Mia and Rehena Begum.

Originally from Madhyapara village in Tangail’s Alamnagar Union, he had relocated to Gazipur to drive an auto-rickshaw, hoping to fund his education and support his family.

That day of smoke and blood

On August 5, 2024, the day former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted, a victory procession began near Shareef General Hospital in Konabari. Hridoy joined the protest.

According to eyewitnesses and verified footage circulating online, police fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse demonstrators.

Multiple videos show 10 to 12 officers beating a young man - later identified as Hridoy - and one officer firing at close range.

The victim collapsed, and police reportedly dragged the body into an alley while gunfire continued.

Since that day, Hridoy’s body has not been recovered.

His brother-in-law Ibrahim Hossain, who lived with him in Gazipur, recognized Hridoy’s clothing from the footage.

They had rented a house together but could not work due to the curfew.

Ibrahim did not join the protest but heard gunshots nearby and saw his brother-in-law’s clothing on the victim.

Fear kept him from approaching the scene.

That evening, Hridoy’s phone went offline. The family searched hospitals and morgues without success.

Despite repeated visits from the Gazipur Detective Branch, his name is missing from official lists, and there has been no confirmed investigation outcome.

A lungi found at the scene supports the family's claim of his death.

‘Where is my brother?’

Jiasmin Akter, Hridoy’s sister, told Dhaka Tribune that despite clear video evidence and witnesses, no formal investigation has taken place, and his name has yet to be listed in the martyr’s gazette.

“He used to send money home for us. We spoke just before the incident, and I told him to be careful. He said he’d call me at night—but half an hour later, my husband said he’d been shot,” she recalled.

A family left in pain

Rehena Begum, Hridoy’s mother, says no authorities have visited or offered formal support.

She continues to hope for her son’s return but says justice remains elusive.

“We’re left in anguish. My son was killed, but we don’t even know where his body is.”

She also questioned who would pay off the vehicle installment she took on to support her son.

“If Hridoy were alive, we wouldn’t be in this helpless state. I demand justice for my son.”

His father Lal Mia, unable to afford university fees, had supported Hridoy’s decision to work.

On the morning of August 5, Hridoy asked for 3,000 taka. Lal Mia declined, urging him to return home instead. Before he could, Hridoy was fatally shot.

Al Amin, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Movement, said the issue was reported to authorities.

“Finding Hridoy’s body is essential. His death cannot be forgotten or swept aside. The administration must respond.”

Repeated attempts to contact Gopalpur Upazila Executive Officer Tuhin Hossain were unsuccessful.

Abdullah Al Mamun, additional deputy commissioner (General), said they had spoken with the family and advised them to coordinate with Gazipur officials.

But no concrete steps have been taken, and one year later, the family continues to mourn, wait, and plead for justice - with no body, no resolution, and no recognition for Hridoy’s sacrifice.