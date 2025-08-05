The shot that shook a regime

On July 18, 2024, as the sun bore down on the restless streets of Savar, a young man named Shaikh Ashhabul Yamin climbed onto an armored police vehicle.

He wasn’t armed. He wasn’t violent. He was trying to shield fellow protesters from gunfire. Moments later, shotgun pellets tore through his chest.

His body collapsed onto the pavement - bloodied, broken, and soon dragged across the road like debris.

That image, captured in grainy footage and shared across social media, became one of the most haunting symbols of last year’s mass uprising.

Yamin was 23 years old, a final-year student of Computer Science and Engineering at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

He lived in Osmani Hall, and his family home was in Bank Town, Savar.

Bright, humble, and deeply principled, he had turned down offers from Buet and Rangpur Medical College, preferring to study in a campus less entangled in political influence.

“He left after Zuhr prayer,” recalled his father, Md Mohiuddin, a retired bank officer.

“By afternoon, I was standing over his lifeless body. A shotgun wound on the left side of his chest. His clothes were soaked in blood.”

A martyr’s burial

The family’s grief was compounded by bureaucratic and political obstruction.

They were denied permission to bury Yamin in Talbagh graveyard, and later in Kushtia, where his grandparents lay.

Police insisted on a post-mortem. But Mohiuddin refused.

“The bloodied clothes of a martyr become their shroud,” he said. “That’s why I buried my son in the same clothes he was wearing when he was shot.”

Eventually, with help from Yamin’s friends, the family buried him quietly in Bank Town graveyard.

When a court later ordered the body to be exhumed, the family submitted a written objection.

“We have video footage, pictures, and all the evidence of his murder,” said Yamin’s uncle, Md Abdullah Al Munkadir. “We can seek justice without disturbing his grave”.

The killing

The events of July 18 were part of a larger uprising that swept across Bangladesh in the monsoon of 2024.

Students from private universities had gathered on Thana Road, demanding reforms to the quota system and protesting systemic discrimination.

Around noon, police advanced with armored vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, Yamin climbed onto one of them to stop the firing of tear gas shells. That’s when he was shot.

The brutality didn’t end there.

Video footage showed police officers dragging his body from the vehicle, throwing it onto the Dhaka-Aricha highway, and then across a road divider. Witnesses said he was still breathing at the time.

His death sparked outrage.

Human rights organizations, student bodies, and media outlets - both domestic and international - condemned the killing.

A case was filed with the International Crimes Tribunal and a lower court in Dhaka. Yet, a year later, justice remains elusive.

“There is video evidence. There are witnesses. Then why is there no justice?” asked Mohiuddin.

His voice, heavy with grief, echoes the frustration of a movement that saw hundreds killed and thousands injured in just three weeks.

A symbol of resistance

Yamin was not just a victim. He became a symbol. A face held high on placards. A name chanted in candlelit vigils.

At a memorial in Savar, friends and fellow students gathered with his photo, lighting candles and declaring: “We won’t let your blood go in vain, Brother Yamin.”

In September 2024, MIST honored his memory by naming a newly constructed auditorium after him and establishing a memorial corner in its central library.

His story, alongside that of fellow student Rakibul Hasan, who was killed the next day in Mirpur, has become part of the institutional memory of the revolution.

The wait for justice

Despite the public outcry, the legal process has stalled. Police officials have denied knowledge of the killing, and local political leaders allegedly obstructed the burial and intimidated the family.

The family’s refusal to exhume the body stands as a quiet protest against a system that has yet to deliver accountability.

“We’re waiting,” said Mohiuddin. “But how long must we wait?”