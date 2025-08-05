Justice, jobs, and dignity at the core of women reform roadmap

In a landmark move to reshape gender equality policies in Bangladesh, the interim government’s Women Reform Commission submitted its final report to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on April 19. The wide-ranging recommendations aim to overhaul the country’s approach to women’s rights, with proposals spanning education, employment, legal reform, and public safety.

The commission was chaired by Shireen Parveen Haque, a founding member of the women’s rights group Nari Paksha. It included ten other members from diverse backgrounds, each bringing deep experience in gender policy, grassroots advocacy, or governance.

The other members are: Maheen Sultan, senior fellow at BRAC Institute of Governance and Development; Sara Hossain, executive director of BLAST; Fawzia Karim Firoze, president of the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association; Kalpona Akter, president of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation; Dr Halida Hanum Akhter, a women's health expert; Sumaiya Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra; Nirupa Dewan, former member of the National Human Rights Commission; Ferdousi Sultana, former senior social development advisor at the Asian Development Bank; and Nishita Zaman Niha, a student representative. The final report was formally handed over to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on April 19.

While the report was widely praised by rights groups and civil society, a few proposals—particularly the call for a Uniform Family Code and workplace gender quotas—sparked criticism from some religious leaders and conservative quarters, who called them "unrealistic" and "culturally insensitive." In response, the commission reiterated that the recommendations are grounded in constitutional rights and Bangladesh’s international obligations.

According to the report, the commission’s proposals were shaped by months of regional consultations, expert workshops, and one-on-one interviews with women from diverse backgrounds—including garment workers, students, domestic workers, sex workers, migrant returnees, and rural women. Voices from Bangladesh’s transgender and indigenous communities were also included.

A Vision for Equal Rights

At the heart of the report is a call for the adoption of a Uniform Family Code, aimed at eliminating discriminatory personal laws across religious communities. The commission argues that without equal family laws, women remain vulnerable in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and guardianship.

Among its other major proposals:

Expanding Women’s Access to Justice

Establishment of “Women’s Legal Aid Desks” at every upazila level with trained female lawyers, paralegals, and interpreters to support women survivors of violence and discrimination. Workplace Protections and Equal Pay

Mandatory internal complaint committees in all organizations with over 25 staff, wage equality monitoring cells, and enforcement of maternity leave across formal and informal sectors. Migrant and Informal Worker Protections

A proposal for a national support mechanism for returnee female migrant workers, including shelter, rehabilitation, and legal aid. The commission also urges registration and rights protection for domestic workers. Gender Budgeting and Leadership Quotas

Recommends that every ministry adopt gender-responsive budgeting and enforce a minimum 33% women’s representation in leadership positions in public bodies and political parties. Safer Cities and Public Spaces

A gender audit of all urban and rural infrastructure projects has been proposed—ensuring safe toilets, street lighting, accessible transport, and breastfeeding spaces in public institutions. Education and Media Accountability

Introduction of gender education from primary levels, elimination of sexist content in textbooks, and creation of a public watchdog body to monitor gender representation in media.

Addressing Barriers

The report doesn’t shy away from exposing deep-rooted social and institutional biases that keep women behind. It notes how existing legal, religious, and economic frameworks often reinforce inequality. From unequal land rights to gender-insensitive disaster response, the commission outlines how women are frequently treated as second-tier citizens—particularly in marginalized communities.

The report cites Bangladesh’s obligations under CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) and the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) as key drivers behind the proposed reforms.

Implementation and Next Steps

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, while receiving the report, acknowledged the need for urgent structural change. He promised that proposals not requiring new laws would be actioned quickly. A special inter-ministerial task force may be formed to coordinate the implementation roadmap.

Whether all recommendations will be adopted remains to be seen. Still, this report—grounded in fieldwork and survivor testimony—sets a bold agenda for the future of women in Bangladesh.

If even a portion of the proposals are realized, it could mark a significant shift in how the state protects and promotes gender equality.