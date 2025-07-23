Education Adviser CR Abrar says has no intention to resign

Education Adviser CR Abrar on Wednesday said there was no deviation in the activities of the Education Ministry in taking decisions following the jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara and that he has no intention of resigning on his own.

“I have no intention to resign on my own. I do not believe there was any lapse in my duties. Even then, if it is considered that there was deviation, I will leave if asked. There is nothing for me to cling to or justify myself,” Abrar told reporters at the Secretariat in response to a question.

On Tuesday, students staged demonstrations in front of the Bangladesh Secretariat and later forcefully entered its premises, demanding the resignation of the education adviser and secretary.

The education secretary has already been removed.

Asked about the government’s stance on the demand for his resignation, Abrar said: “That is for the government to decide. I am trying to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to me.”

When questioned whether he should remain in his position after such mismanagement in suspending Tuesday's HSC exam, he responded: “It seems you are already delivering the verdict. There has not been any mismanagement. That is what I have been trying to explain.”