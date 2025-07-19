Guided by touch, driven by will: Habiba scores GPA-5 in SSC

Habiba Akter Lopa, a visually impaired student, achieved the remarkable feat of scoring a GPA-5 in all subjects in the 2025 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. While other children read colorful letters in storybooks, she learned through touch, recognizing the alphabet using the raised dots of Braille.

Habiba began her academic journey at the Baptist Mission Integrated School, a specialized institution in Dhaka. There, she built her foundation through Braille-based education. Later, she enrolled in a mainstream school, Mirpur Girls’ Ideal Laboratory Institute, where her courageous journey took on a new dimension.

Her path was far from easy. From being unable to read the blackboard in class to struggling with a shortage of Braille books and the absence of scribes during exams, daily challenges were plenty. Yet, Habiba built a structure of success out of sheer determination.

In the 2025 SSC exams, appearing from the humanities stream, she stunned everyone by securing a perfect GPA-5.

“I’ve learned to dream even without sight,” Habiba told Dhaka Tribune. “Every day, I faced obstacles. But I knew that if I gave up, it would discourage other visually impaired students like me.”

In 2019, while Habiba was in class six, her father passed away. His death brought financial hardship to the family, but her mother shielded her from the burden of those struggles.

Habiba said the biggest source of strength behind her determination and success was her mother.

“My daughter may not have eyesight, but she has a heart, she has willpower,” said Habiba’s mother. She remarked that she never wanted Habiba to feel that she was any less than others.

“It was tough, but I did everything I could to support her education. My dream is for her to grow up to be a good human being,” she added.

“Amma never let us know about our financial struggles,” Habiba shared. “She only ever said, ‘You can do it.’ And that belief is what kept me going.”

Habiba’s mother personally arranged study materials, searched for scribes, and tutored her daughter every day after class.

Habiba’s class teacher, Nasima Akter told Dhaka Tribune: “Habiba is an incredibly talented student. She was always attentive in class and consistent with her studies. We always try to encourage visually impaired students so they can achieve success just like any other student.”

Nasima remarked, students with disabilities can be very bright, but the family’s support plays the most crucial role. “If the family stands by them, these students can become future leaders who bring change in society,” she added.

Habiba dreams of becoming a teacher, one who can support other students with disabilities.

“I want no one to give up on education just because of their disability. If we believe in ourselves, no obstacle can stop us,” she said.

Addressing other visually impaired students, Habiba advised to believe in themselves, reminding them that if opportunities don't come their way, they must learn to create their own. She emphasizes that their right to dream is just as valid and powerful as anyone else's.