Landslide-hit Mirsharai-Fatikchhari road reopens after five days

Vehicular movement has resumed on the Mirsharai-Narayanhat-Fatikchhari internal road in Chittagong after five days of disruption caused by a landslide triggered by continuous rainfall.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) completed clearing operations on Sunday, restoring traffic flow by evening.

Heavy rains over several days led to a landslide near the Jhorjhari Mazar area at the Char Rastar Kop point. Soil from the hills collapsed onto the road, forcing authorities to suspend all vehicular movement on the busy route for the past five days.

Responding to the situation, RHD personnel arrived early Sunday morning and began removing the accumulated soil. The work continued throughout the day until evening, after which traffic resumed as normal.

This road usually sees around five hundred vehicles daily, including CNG-run auto-rickshaws, motorcycles, and freight carriers.

Mohammad Farhan, sub-divisional engineer of the Roads and Highways Department, said: “Due to continuous rain, a landslide occurred on the Mirsharai-Narayanhat-Fatikchhari internal road. Because of the rain, we could not work with excavators. On Sunday morning, the work of removing the soil accumulated on the road began and continued till evening. From the evening, vehicular movement on this road has returned to normal.”

The surrounding hilly regions are well-known for lemon cultivation, with produce regularly transported to Chittagong, Feni, Comilla, and other parts of the country.