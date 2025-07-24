Landslide cuts off Sajek road, hundreds of tourists stranded

A landslide triggered by heavy overnight rainfall severed road connectivity with Sajek, leaving 425 tourists stranded on both sides of the affected area on Thursday.

Baghaichari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shirin Akter confirmed the development. No casualties have been reported.

Atulal Chakma, chairman of Sajek union parishad, said heavy rainfall during the night caused soil from the hills to collapse in the Nandarama, Chailyatali and Champaknagar areas along the Sajek-Baghaichari road.

As a result, vehicular movement between Dighinala and Khagrachhari has come to a halt, he added.

“We have engaged local residents to help remove the debris,” he said. “However, without heavy equipment and bulldozers, it is not possible to clear the rocks and fallen trees.”

The matter has been communicated to the Six Bengal Baghaichari Zone of the Bangladesh Army and Baghaichari UNO Shirin Akter, he added.

Shirin said heavy rainfall lashed Baghaichari on Wednesday night, leading to landslides at no fewer than three points along the Sajek road. "Consequently, road communication between Sajek, Baghaichari and Khagrachhari has been disrupted, with 425 tourists now stranded in Sajek."

Upon receiving the report, Dighinala fire service personnel, the army and Baghaichari upazila administration began clearing the debris, she said.

“It is taking time to remove the large boulders. The army has been requested for assistance and has already begun work. Once the road is cleared, the tourists will be able to return.”