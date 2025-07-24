Thursday, July 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Landslide cuts off Sajek road, hundreds of tourists stranded

Upon receiving the report, the fire service, army and Baghaichari upazila administration began clearing the debris, said UNO Shirin Akter

Upon receiving report, Dighinala Fire Service, army and Baghaichari upazila administration began clearing the debris. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 01:31 PM

A landslide triggered by heavy overnight rainfall severed road connectivity with Sajek, leaving 425 tourists stranded on both sides of the affected area on Thursday.

Baghaichari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shirin Akter confirmed the development. No casualties have been reported.

Atulal Chakma, chairman of Sajek union parishad, said heavy rainfall during the night caused soil from the hills to collapse in the Nandarama, Chailyatali and Champaknagar areas along the Sajek-Baghaichari road.

As a result, vehicular movement between Dighinala and Khagrachhari has come to a halt, he added.

“We have engaged local residents to help remove the debris,” he said. “However, without heavy equipment and bulldozers, it is not possible to clear the rocks and fallen trees.”

The matter has been communicated to the Six Bengal Baghaichari Zone of the Bangladesh Army and Baghaichari UNO Shirin Akter, he added.

Shirin said heavy rainfall lashed Baghaichari on Wednesday night, leading to landslides at no fewer than three points along the Sajek road. "Consequently, road communication between Sajek, Baghaichari and Khagrachhari has been disrupted, with 425 tourists now stranded in Sajek."

Upon receiving the report, Dighinala fire service personnel, the army and Baghaichari upazila administration began clearing the debris, she said.

“It is taking time to remove the large boulders. The army has been requested for assistance and has already begun work. Once the road is cleared, the tourists will be able to return.”

Topics:

LandslideSajekChittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)
Read More

Nepal, Bangladesh underscore cooperation on mountain, climate agendas

Sarjis declared unwelcome in Bandarban over ‘punishment posting’ comment

Touhid: Challenges in implementing CHT accords will be identified, addressed

Hill Tracts students protest army crackdown, seek justice for rape victim, detainee

Landslide-hit Mirsharai-Fatikchhari road reopens after five days

BMD launches Landslide Inventory app

Latest News

Truck driver arrested over road crash in Natore that claimed eight lives

Two teachers killed in Milestone tragedy to receive state honours

Govt forms new Pay Commission

ULAB hosts seminar on Archaeological Tourism Development in Bangladesh

Entry still restricted at Milestone, families must show ID to search for missing

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x