Landslides cut off Baghaichari road for 8 hours, traffic now normal

Landslides were reported in three places on the road 

Landslides block Baghaichari–Dighinala road in Rangamati. August 3, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 02:19 PM

Vehicular movement has resumed on the Marishya–Dighinala road, the only inter-district connecting route in Rangamati’s Baghaichari upazila, after being suspended for about eight hours on Sunday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain and hill runoff.

Following continuous heavy rain and hill runoff, landslides struck at the 9km, 10km, and 14km points of the Baghaihat–Khagrachhari’s Dighinala road around 6:30am, completely halting traffic.

As a result, a Shanti Paribahan bus bound for Chittagong, along with several other vehicles, were stranded, causing suffering to over a hundred passengers.

Giash Uddin Nasir, general secretary of the Baghaihat Transport Owners' Association and a Shanti Paribahan lineman, confirmed the incident, saying:
“So far, landslides have been reported at three points. All vehicles are stuck on the road. Earth removal work has not started yet.”

Md Arman, a passenger of Shanti Paribahan, said: “I’ve been stuck in the vehicle since morning. It’s raining heavily all around, and there's still a risk of another major slide.”

Meanwhile, Priyadarshi Chakma, sub-assistant engineer of the Khagrachhari Roads and Highways Department, said: “After receiving the report of the landslides, workers were dispatched immediately. It’s taking some time to remove the debris.”

Later, Baghaihat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shirin Akhter said: “Although road communication remained suspended since morning, it has now resumed. Residents living near the base of hills have been instructed to move to safer shelters.”

Due to continuous rainfall, low-lying areas in Baghaichari have been flooded, and several internal roads are reportedly submerged.

 

