Home adviser urges protesters to clear roads to ease public suffering

Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has urged protesters to clear the roads and take their demands to a more appropriate venue to ease public suffering.

Jahangir made the comment while visiting Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The comment comes as the “Shahbagh Blockade” continues on Saturday morning, with protesters demanding a ban on the Awami League.

Due to the sweltering heat and severe traffic congestion, the general public is facing extreme hardship.

In response to journalists’ questions, Jahangir said: “You can help raise awareness so that the general public does not suffer. If everyone makes their demands in places that do not cause disruption to the public, places that are appropriate, it would be best. You can assist us the most in this regard. If the demands are logical, presenting them in the proper place is best.”

Besides Shahbagh, blockades are also taking place in various parts of Dhaka.

When asked whether any action would be taken in the public interest under such circumstances, the adviser said: “They were at one place initially, but after being advised, they moved to another location. Now, there is some public suffering in that area. Even so, they are allowing ambulances and other vehicles to pass.”

In response to a question about bringing Sheikh Hasina back to the country, the adviser said: “We are trying to bring Sheikh Hasina back through Interpol. But Interpol won’t act just because I say so. Interpol is not under my authority. They will proceed according to their own rules and regulations.”