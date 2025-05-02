Mahfuj attributes Bangladesh's progress in WPFI to govt's non-interference

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam on Friday said that Bangladesh has advanced 16 places in the World Press Freedom Index (WPFI) over the past year, thanks to the government's non-interference in the media.

He made this comment in response to Bangladesh's position in the WPFI, as published on the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) website, according to a press release signed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Md Mamun Or Rashid.

Highlighting the interim government's efforts to establish media freedom, the adviser emphasized that all media outlets in the country, including Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, are now free from government influence.

He further added that the government does not interfere with any media organization through phone calls or other means.

The government has already implemented several initiatives to promote and strengthen media freedom in the country, he said, noting that Bangladesh's 16-place improvement in the WPFI is evidence of the government's commitment to enhancing media independence.

Mahfuj Alam also mentioned that several reform activities will soon be initiated in line with the recommendations of the Media Reform Commission.

He expressed hope that Bangladesh will make further progress in next year's WPFI rankings, and that the rights of journalists and media professionals in the country will be safeguarded.

Bangladesh has been ranked 149th out of 180 countries in the WPFI 2025, which was published on RSF’s website.

Last year, Bangladesh was ranked 165th.

Neighboring India ranks just two places below Bangladesh in this year’s index, securing the 151st position.

When the Awami League government took office in 2009, Bangladesh was ranked 121st in the index. However, under the Awami League's rule, Bangladesh has fallen 44 places in the index over the last 15 years.