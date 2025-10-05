Certificates awarded and cultural program held under BCTI Youth Festival

Recently, the Bangladesh Cinema and Television Institute (BCTI) organized a certificate distribution ceremony for four short-term courses and a cultural program under the “Youth Festival 2025”.

These were the first four-week short-term courses conducted under BCTI in 2025, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The event’s chief guest was Md Mahfuj Alam, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Special guests included Mahbuba Farzana, secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Also present were Muhammad Hiruzzaman, director general of the National Institute of Mass Communication, and course mentors and governing body members Rafiqul Anwar, Md Arifur Rahman, and Naila Azad Nupur. The program was chaired by BCTI Chief Executive Abul Kalam Mohammad Shamsuddin.

The four courses included the “Basic Film Course”, “2nd Film Appreciation Course”, “3rd Film Editing Training Curriculum”, and the “8th Film and Television Acting Training Course”. Following screenings of short films and documentaries produced by the trainees, certificates and gifts were distributed to all participants.

Md Mahfuj Alam emphasized the importance of technical education for national development and encouraged trainees to apply their learning.

He added that cinema is the largest canvas for conveying information. Through this medium, the true image of Bangladesh can be presented to the world.

He also noted that film is a language with commercial demand globally, and the market for Bangla films is not limited to Bangladesh alone; there is demand among Bangla-speaking communities worldwide. If the storytelling and production meet international standards, films can be commercially exported to other countries through dubbing.

In his extended address, the adviser proposed to BCTI the organization of four short-term training courses under the “Youth Festival 2025”, focusing on the activists injured during the 2024 student movement.

Special guest Mahbuba Farzana expressed optimism about BCTI’s progress and potential, while DG Muhammad Hiruzzaman, trainer Rafiqul Anwar, and BCTI Chief Executive Shamsuddin also delivered remarks during the event.

The program, held in the BCTI auditorium, was attended by prominent figures from the Bangladeshi film industry, journalists, filmmakers, guardians, and trainees. Notable personalities, including Nargis Akter, Shakoor Majid, and Fazle Haque, addressed the trainees, urging experienced professionals to support newcomers.

The final segment of the event featured a cultural program organized by BCTI trainees under the Youth Festival.

In the four short-term courses, trainees produced four documentaries and one short film on the July 36 student movement, a green short film, and a documentary on the salt industry in Cox’s Bazar.

Under the guidance of mentors, 27 trainees completed the Basic Film Course (mentor Md Arifur Rahman), 11 completed the 2nd Film Appreciation Course (mentors Labib Nazmus Shakib and Rafiqul Anwar), 13 completed the 3rd Film Editing Training Curriculum (mentor Iqbal Kabir Jewel), and nine completed the 8th Film and Television Acting and Set Design Training Course (mentors Naila Azad Nupur and Aktanin Khair Tanin).

Established trainers from the film sector also provided instruction throughout the courses.