Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has commented on a murder case against actor Iresh Zaker, calling it "deeply troubling and deeply disturbing."

He made the remark while speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat organized on Monday to discuss the invitation for Bangladeshi short film "Ali" to the Cannes Film Festival, reports UNB.

When asked about the case against Iresh Zaker over the killing of BNP activist Mahfuz Alam Srabon during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Mirpur last year, the adviser said: “I am now part of the government, not an activist. If I were an activist, I would speak more. As part of the government, I have to work more and speak less.”

“I personally know Iresh Zaker. He was involved in the July movement. Therefore, this is deeply troubling and deeply disturbing,” he added.

He mentioned: “The case has been filed by an individual; it is not a state case. We have gained independence, and everyone has the freedom to file cases. Some are also misusing that freedom.”

Farooki continued: “I believe the police will conduct a thorough investigation. Whatever is true, they will stand by it, and whatever is false, they will dismiss it.”

When asked if he would speak with the Ministry of Home Affairs on this matter, he replied: “There are many things the government does that we cannot disclose publicly. You can be sure that anything related to the Ministry of Culture or cultural matters, I or my ministry are involved with it. However, we do not always announce every action we take.”

The adviser further said: “We are doing a lot of work, which is our responsibility. We do not do PR (public relations) about it.”