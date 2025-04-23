Islami Andolan, Gono Odhikar Parishad reject Women’s Reform Commission proposals

Terming the recommendations of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission as contrary to Islamic values, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Gono Odhikar Parishad have called for their immediate withdrawal.

According to them, these proposals could harm the country’s religious and family structures.

At a discussion on Wednesday at the central office of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, senior leaders of the two parties discussed various issues, including the current political situation, the upcoming elections and the recommendations of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission.

The details of the discussion were later shared through a press release issued by Islami Andolon Bangladesh.

During the discussion, they called for a timely national election following logical reforms, prioritization of local elections and justice against fascism and money launderers.

Both parties participating in the dialogue labelled several of the commission’s proposals as “anti-Islamic” and demanded their cancellation, according to the press release.

Among the recommendations they objected to were equal inheritance rights for men and women, amendments to religious family laws, and the recognition of sex workers under labor laws — which they claimed directly contradict religious doctrines, it added.

The Women's Affairs Reform Commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Saturday afternoon.

The report makes a series of recommendations categorized into three phases—immediate, medium-term and long-term—aimed at establishing women's rights and promoting equality in the family, social and political spheres.

A key focus of the report is the elimination of all laws that discriminate against women.