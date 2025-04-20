Families of victims of enforced disappearances demand justice

Families of victims of enforced disappearances formed a human chain in front of the High Court Mazar gate on Sunday, demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during the Awami League’s tenure.

Organised by "Maayer Daak," which represents families of victims of enforced disappearances, the event demanded justice for those involved in abductions, extrajudicial killings, and the operation of secret detention centres known as Aynaghar.

Holding photos of their missing loved ones and placards, they urged the government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

They said that although eight months have passed since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, no visible action has been taken to try those involved in enforced disappearances and killings.