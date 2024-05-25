Private medical colleges suffer from admission automation

Private medical colleges have been facing problems in enrolling students due to a procedural flaw, said the leaders of the Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA).

“ Some 1,200 seats remained vacant this year. Last year also we could not enroll students in all seats,” President MA Mubin Khan said on Saturday as the BPMCA organized a discussion to overcome the challenges and ensure quality in medical education.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Rokeya Sultana, former foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, BPMCA General Secretary Anwer Hossain Khan spoke at the discussion, among others.

Mubin Khan said automation in the admission process was discouraging students to get enrolled in the medical colleges of their choice.

The automation system was introduced last year amid strong opposition from the stakeholders. There was no piloting before introducing the system.

“Many parents want to keep their students in their respective divisions or districts and they prefer to enroll their children in those medical colleges. But due to automation, they cannot choose. So, they decided not to admit in medical colleges,” he said.

“Even we could not fulfill the quota of poor meritorious students. A poor student of Rangpur would not come to study in a private medical college of Sylhet,” he said, adding: “We did not face such problems even during the pandemic.”

The number of doctors in Bangladesh is much less than the population. According to the World Health Organization, Bangladesh has only 5.26 doctors for every 10,000 people, which is the second lowest in the world.

To increase the number of doctors, the government allowed medical colleges in the private sector.

Currently, Bangladesh has 37 government medical colleges in Bangladesh, with 5,380 seats. Besides, there are 67 approved medical colleges at the private level, with 6,295 seats.

The government takes admission tests through a combined exam, and then enroll students – first in government medical colleges and then to the private colleges.

“But currently due to a systematic error of the health directorate, there is extreme chaos in private medical admissions. There is a conspiracy to destroy the private medical sector in the name of automation,” Mubin Khan said.

He suggested the government regulators remain vigilant round the year to ensure quality in medical colleges, rather than introducing such automation.

Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip) President Dr Jamal Uddin said: “We wanted to give incentives to those doctors who would come to teach basic subjects in medical colleges. It’s because we lack teachers. The government agreed to our demand and gave 20% incentives. But, then added a condition that they could not practice. Why? They are all doctors. If you prevent them from practicing, then they will not take the incentive to teach basic education. So our purpose will not be fulfilled.”

Dr Rokeya Sultana said no one should do any work if quality is not maintained. This quality is also desired in teaching methods and hospital management.

"Automation is not a new system, it was also there during the Pakistan period as well. Due to this method, many people face problems with admission. I am a victim of it myself. Due to this automation, I could not get admission to Dhaka Medical College," she said.

Former foreign minister Dr AKM Abdul Momen said: “The quality of doctors in our hospital is good. People's trust should be brought to the hospital, competition should be increased. People will reciprocate if the quality of treatment increases."