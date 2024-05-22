Wednesday, May 22, 2024

President urges Buddhist leaders to work for people's wellbeing

  • President highlights that Buddha's teachings aimed at the welfare and happiness of all beings on Earth
  • Acknowledges the deep-rooted Buddhist tradition in Bangladesh
President Mohammed Shahabuddin conveys warm greetings to Buddhists in Bangladesh at a reception ceremony at the Credentials Hall of the Bangabhaban commemorating "Happy Buddha Purnima 2024", on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: PID
Update : 22 May 2024, 07:43 PM

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday urged Buddhist community representatives to prioritize the wellbeing of the nation.

Speaking at a reception ceremony at the Credentials Hall of the Bangabhaban commemorating "Happy Buddha Purnima 2024", he emphasized the importance of guiding people towards the right path and working for the betterment of all, rather than solely focusing on personal or familial interests.

Acknowledging the deep-rooted Buddhist tradition in Bangladesh that spans thousands of years, the president conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Buddhists in Bangladesh and around the world.

He highlighted that Buddha's teachings aimed at the welfare and happiness of all beings on Earth, transcending barriers of time and space.

Encouraging interfaith harmony, the President advised embracing the positive aspects of all religions while discarding the negative, and urged Buddhist leaders to promote the noble teachings of Buddha for a harmonious and prosperous Bangladesh, envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Stressing that religion should serve the well-being of people rather than causing suffering, the president emphasized the importance of understanding religion from a perspective of perception, not debate.

In the world plagued by human rights violations, conflict, and socio-economic instability, President Shahabuddin called for unity and support among nations.

The president and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana extended greetings to Buddhist leaders.

The president received bouquets from religious figures of the Buddhists community at Bangabhaban.

He exchanged views with the Buddhist community leaders.

Throughout the country, particularly in Dhaka, Buddhists observed Buddha Purnima with reverence and enthusiasm, commemorating Siddhartha Gautama Buddha's birth and enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Buddhagaya.

The reception at Bangabhaban was attended by over 1,000 individuals, including numerous guests.

Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan, State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura, leaders of the Buddhist community, and concerned secretaries from Bangabhaban were also present.

Topics:

PresidentBuddha Purnima
