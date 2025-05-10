Saturday, May 10, 2025

Prof Yunus extends greetings to Buddhists on Buddha Purnima

'I wish that our path forward as a humanity be lit with understanding, compassion and joy,' said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

File Photo of Dr Yunus. Photo: PID
Update : 10 May 2025, 06:15 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday extended warm felicitations to the Buddhist community in Bangladesh and around the world on the eve of this year's Buddha Purnima.

"This year's celebrations have come at a time when the teachings of Lord Buddha to foster peace, harmony and unity are more relevant than ever before," he said.

On this auspicious occasion, Prof Yunus said: "I wish that our path forward as a humanity be lit with understanding, compassion and joy."

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, will be celebrated across the country on Sunday.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

On this day in 563BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kapilavastu at the foothill of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into 'nirvana' at the age of 80 in 483BC.

The day is a public holiday.

