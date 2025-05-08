DMP Commissioner: Necessary security measures taken ahead of Buddha Purnima

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali on Thursday said they have taken comprehensive security plans for smooth celebrations of Buddha Purnima.

Speaking at a coordination meeting held at the DMP Headquarters conference room, the DMP commissioner said necessary traffic management plans have also been undertaken by the DMP's Traffic Division to ensure normal vehicular movement around different Buddhist temples in the capital during the celebrations.

Measures have been taken on all designated routes to control traffic during the Buddha Purnima processions.

To ensure safety at the event venues, CCTV cameras, archways and metal detectors will be installed by the police.

The coordination meeting was attended by representatives from various Buddhist temples in Dhaka, Buddhist religious leaders, officials from intelligence agencies, specialised police units, Dhaka North and South city corporations, Fire Service and Civil Defence, DPDC, WASA, Public Works Department and other public and private service agencies.

At the beginning of the meeting, DMP Joint Police Commissioner (Operations) Mohammad Shahidullah presented the overall security plan through a PowerPoint presentation.

This was followed by an open discussion where participants from various agencies shared their opinions and suggestions.

Among others, DMP Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Sarwar, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Police Commissioner (Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime) Md Masud Karim, Additional Police Commissioner (Logistics, Finance and Procurement) Hasan Md Shawkat Ali, as well as joint and deputy police commissioners and other senior officials were present.