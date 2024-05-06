DB: No one associated with Milton will be spared

No one who was involved in the wrongdoing of Milton Samadder, founder of charity organization ‘Child and Old Age Care’, will be spared Harunor Rashid, additional commissioner and chief of the Detective Branch (DB) has said.

"We are investigating all the allegations against Milton Samadder and no one associated with him will be spared," he said.

He said these in response to questions from reporters at a press conference at the DB office at Minto Road in the capital on Monday afternoon.

He also said that Milton used to earn money by making videos with those staying in his Old Age Care but he did not spend this money for them.

Milton had many associates across the country who brought sick children, and old and paralyzed people to his Child and Old Age Care Centre.

The relatives of those people abandoned them and taking this opportunity, Milton did not inform the police station when someone died and did not take them to the hospital for treatment, the DB chief stated.

"Hopefully, we will get more information from him," he said.

DB police arrested Milton from the Mirpur area of Dhaka on May 1.

This followed a storm of criticism and discussion triggered by an investigative report published in a daily newspaper.

The report claimed that Milton, who had been recognized for his public service through various awards, was allegedly involved in significant wrongdoing.

While his social media profile publicized his work in building an old age home for the helpless and providing shelter to the homeless, more sinister allegations have surfaced.

Allegations included the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.