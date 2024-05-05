Sunday, May 05, 2024

Flight operations at Dhaka airport to remain partially suspended for 3 days

  • Flight operations will be suspended from 12:01am to 3am
  • NOTAMs issued to alert all airways

 

File image of Dhaka Airport. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 02:48 PM

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will remain partially suspended for the next three days due to maintenance work on the runway. 

No flights can depart or arrive at the airport from 12:01am to 3am from Monday to Wednesday.

Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Group Captain Md Kamrul Islam confirmed the information on Sunday morning. 

Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs) has been issued to alert all airways authorities and stakeholders to adjust their flight schedules accordingly, ensuring minimal inconvenience to passengers, he added.

 

