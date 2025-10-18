Security tightened at Uttara following airport fire

In the wake of a fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, authorities have intensified security in the Uttara area of the capital.

Only cardholders are being allowed entry, with no one else permitted inside, said Md Mahidul Islam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Uttara Division.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, he said more than 5,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order. In addition, personnel from the six police stations under the Uttara Division, along with members of the army, air force, navy, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), are working in coordination.

DC Mahidul Islam added, “No one other than cardholders is being allowed to enter. We have covered the entire area with a blanket of security to prevent any disorder or unwanted incidents.”