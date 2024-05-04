Traffic halted in Banani as RMG workers block road

A group of protesting garment workers blocked road for an hour in Dhaka’s Banani area on Saturday morning.

The agitators said that they were protesting the closure of factory without any notice.

Due to the protest, vehicular movement halted for an hour in Mohakhali, Gulshan, and Banani, causing a traffic congestion.

Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Shahan Haque told media that the workers were from Banani Apparel Industry Limited.

On receiving the information, the police went to the spot and spoke to the workers and owners of the factory and managed to bring the traffic situation under control.