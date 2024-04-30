Arafat urges govt officials to work sincerely upholding Liberation War spirit

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat on Tuesday urged government officials to work with utmost sincerity showing maximum loyalty to the state by keeping the country's foundation intact that was built through the Liberation War.

"We all should be loyal to thoughts and ideals based on which independent Bangladesh was born," he said.

The state minister was addressing the orientation program of the newly appointed BCS (information) cadre officers under the 41st BCS examination as the chief guest at the ministry's conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat here, said an official release.

Senior Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker was present at the event as the special guest.

Noting that a country itself defines what kind of country it will be, Arafat said the definition of Bangladesh was created through the great Liberation War of 1971.

"We should remain steadfast to the definition that was determined with sacrifices of 30 lakh martyrs and honor of two lakh women. There will be no compromise on this key point like on the question of Bangladesh and its birth. It should be thought reaching above party politics," he added.

As the state is the priority, the state minister said, protecting the country's interests is the key responsibility of the government officials.

But in a democratic state, different political parties with different political philosophies form the government at different times, he said, adding, there must have a commitment to implement the vision or manifesto of that party.

However, it is very important for the government officials to perform their duties in line with laws, rules, regulations and professionalism, Arafat said, adding, at any level of the government, it is important to make decisions with professionalism and fairness, going above nepotism.

Simultaneously, there needs to be an uncompromising approach to protecting the country's interests, he said, asking the newly recruited officers to learn these things through practice.

The state minister said: "Those who have been appointed in government jobs became servants of the republic and added they became the servant of the owner of the state which means the people. New officers should work with that mindset".

He urged the new officials to maintain institutional and hierarchical discipline in their workplaces.

Arafat also asked government officials to shun a partisan mindset in administrative works and said they should be committed to implementing the government programs.

At the function, the state minister greeted the newly appointed 40 BCS (information) cadre officers with flowers.

Additional secretaries of the ministry Md Kawser Ahammed and Tanmaya Das, and National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMCO) Additional Director General Sufi Zakir Hossain and Director Md Nazrul Islam were also present at the function, among others.