New Delhi chief minister attacked in her residence

  • Incident happened at her Civil Lines residence in New Delhi
  • Rajesh’s mother said he protested Supreme Court stray dog order
File image of Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Photo: X/Rekha Gupta
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 05:20 PM

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta was attacked on Wednesday during the weekly public hearing at her Civil Lines residence, where she was meeting citizens.

According to the Delhi chief minister's office: “The accused has been nabbed by Delhi Police and is being questioned.” Following the incident, CM Gupta was taken to a hospital for medical examination, reports The Times of India citing PTI.

Police later identified the accused as 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, a resident of Rajkot.

“During the spot interrogation by intelligence bureau, the man claimed his name was Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya and he was 41-years-old,” said a senior officer.

Outside their Rajkot home, the accused’s mother insisted he had no political links. “He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured. He went to Haridwar a few days back and then told us over phone that he will go to Delhi to participate in protests in support of dogs,” said Bhanuben Sakaria, speaking to PTI.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos that followed. One said Gupta was “completely in shock” after the incident.

“She was listening to grievances when we suddenly heard noise from behind. By the time we turned, the police had already taken the attacker away,” the eyewitness added.

Another, Shailendra Kumar from Uttam Nagar, recalled: “I had come from Uttam Nagar with a complaint over sewer. When I reached the gates, chaos broke out because the CM was slapped. This is wrong”

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva confirmed that the CM’s health was stable.

“The CM’s condition is stable and was examined by the doctors. She is a strong woman and she has not cancelled her programs.”

He explained, “A man approached her and presented her papers during the Jan Sunvai on Wednesday morning. The accused tried to pull CM Gupta towards him, following which there was a little jostling.”

The Civil Lines house serves as the CM’s designated weekly venue to hear grievances.

Condemning the attack, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav remarked: “This is very unfortunate. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or woman be safe?”

 

Topics:

DelhiChief Ministerattacked
