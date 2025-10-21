Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Indian capital chokes after Diwali firework frenzy

  • Many residents ignored restrictions despite health and safety warnings
  • New Delhi remains one of the world’s most polluted capitals
Picture: Pexels
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 08:29 PM

Toxic air in India’s capital hit more than 56 times the UN health limit early Tuesday, after fireworks for the Hindu festival of Diwali worsened air pollution.

This month, the Supreme Court relaxed a ban on fireworks during the festival of lights, allowing the use of less-polluting “green firecrackers” -- designed to emit fewer particulates.

The ban was widely ignored in past years, however, and environmental groups have expressed doubts about the efficacy of the supposedly greener explosives.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, just after the peak of the bursting fireworks, levels of cancer-causing PM 2.5 microparticles hit 846 micrograms per cubic metre in parts of New Delhi, according to monitoring organisation IQAir.

That is more than 56 times the World Health Organization’s recommended daily maximum.

By Tuesday morning, PM2.5 concentrations had eased to around 320 micrograms per cubic meter — roughly 23 times WHO limits, but relatively typical for New Delhi in winter.

The city regularly ranks as among the most polluted capitals.

A study in The Lancet Planetary Health last year estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution.

The UN children’s agency warns that polluted air puts children at heightened risk of acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

IndiaDelhiDelhi air pollution
Read More

Trump: India will continue to pay massive tariffs unless it stops buying Russian oil

India’s pollution refugees fleeing Delhi’s toxic air

India-Taliban rapprochement sparks women’s rights debate

What if India and China stop buying Russian oil?

Bus fire leaves at least 20 people dead in west India

India’s cough syrup tragedy shows huge drug safety gaps

Latest News

Ministry: Qatar is not denying visas to Bangladeshi workers

Energy adviser: Renewable energy key to overcoming crisis

Climate-smart farming key to boosting yields in Barind, say experts

Perilous roads in Bangladesh: 1.16 lakh lives lost in accidents over 12 years

Dinajpur farmer changes lot through papaya farming

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x