'Out of curiosity’: 13-year-old Afghan boy hid in plane’s landing gear; ended up in Delhi

A 13-year-old Afghan boy reached Delhi after hiding in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft.

The incident was reported around 11am on Sunday when Kam Air flight RQ-4401 arrived at Delhi airport following a two-hour journey, reports Times of India.

The boy, a resident of Kunduz city, was spotted near the aircraft after it landed. Airline staff detained him and handed him over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He told officials that he had sneaked into Kabul airport and entered the compartment “out of curiosity.”

Sources said the boy was sent back to Afghanistan on the same flight at around 12:30pm on Sunday.

During a security check, airline officials found a small red speaker that the boy had apparently carried. The aircraft was declared safe after a thorough inspection and anti-sabotage checks.