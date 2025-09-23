Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

'Out of curiosity’: 13-year-old Afghan boy hid in plane’s landing gear; ended up in Delhi

The boy was spotted near the aircraft after it landed before being sent back to Afghanistan

Kam Air. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 03:11 PM

A 13-year-old Afghan boy reached Delhi after hiding in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft.

The incident was reported around 11am on Sunday when Kam Air flight RQ-4401 arrived at Delhi airport following a two-hour journey, reports Times of India.

The boy, a resident of Kunduz city, was spotted near the aircraft after it landed. Airline staff detained him and handed him over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He told officials that he had sneaked into Kabul airport and entered the compartment “out of curiosity.”

Sources said the boy was sent back to Afghanistan on the same flight at around 12:30pm on Sunday.

During a security check, airline officials found a small red speaker that the boy had apparently carried. The aircraft was declared safe after a thorough inspection and anti-sabotage checks.

Topics:

DelhiAfghanistanKabul
Read More

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Afghanistan quake deadliest in decades, killing over 2,200

Days after earthquake, Afghan survivors still await aid

With aid slashed, Afghanistan’s quake comes at very worst moment

Scramble for survivors as Afghan earthquake death toll passes 1,400

Earthquake in Afghan village leaves no family untouched

Latest News

Spanish PM calls for full UN membership for Palestinian State

JU students rescued after being held at Savar shop

EC: NCP not getting Shapla symbol

Advisers committee okays airports project revisions worth over Tk 290cr

Mohakhali petrol pump fire: Seven admitted to burn institute

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x