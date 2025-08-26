Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Ansar continues dominance in women’s handball

Ansar clinched the title for the 24th time after beating Bangladesh Police 35-29 in the final

Update : 26 Aug 2025, 12:11 AM

Bangladesh Ansar & VDP emerged champions in the Ruchi 36th National Women’s Handball Competition 2025 on Monday.

Ansar clinched the title for the 24th time after beating Bangladesh Police 35-29 in the final at the M Mansur Ali Stadium in the capital.

This was the eighth consecutive time Ansar have been crowned women’s handball champions since 2018.

Of the 36 editions held since the competition’s inception in 1983, Ansar’s main challenger was BJMC, which won 11 women’s handball titles before being dissolved in 2019.

Police, who also reached the final in the 2023 edition, started this year’s final on a fighting note but gradually surrendered to Ansar’s experience. Ansar led the first half 17-12.

Earlier, in Sunday’s semifinals, Ansar outplayed Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) 41-16, while Police beat Panchagarh DSA 40-28.

In the third-place decider, Panchagarh defeated Dhaka 34-22.

Topics:

Ansar and VDPBangladesh Handball Federation
