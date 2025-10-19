Sunday, October 19, 2025

Siddikur makes giant leap in Asian Tour Order of Merit

Siddikur finished joint 18th in the Macao Open — his best performance of the year

Update : 19 Oct 2025, 09:57 PM

Bangladesh golfer Siddikur Rahman climbed 32 places in the Asian Tour Order of Merit after securing a top-20 finish at the SJM Macao Open, which concluded on Sunday.

Siddikur finished joint 18th in the Macao Open — his best performance of the year. He had been tied for third after the second round.

Before the Macao Open, Siddikur was ranked 143rd, but the result lifted him to 111th in the standings.

He began the tournament impressively with back-to-back four-under-par 66s in the first two rounds but couldn’t maintain the same momentum, carding 68 and 71 in the final two rounds.

Siddikur earned 39.66 points from the Macao Open — his highest haul of the year — to make the giant leap up the rankings.

Topics:

Siddikur Rahman
