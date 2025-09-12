What Siddikur is up to after losing Asian Tour card

Siddikur Rahman had never fallen out of the top 100 in the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit for 16 consecutive years since making his debut in 2009 — until recently.

He twice finished in the top 10, first in 2010 and again in 2013.

Now, he is placed 129th, reflecting the fewest tournament opportunities of his career.

After speaking with Siddikur, it was learned that the top 65 Asian Tour golfers earn full playing privileges for the season, allowing them to compete in almost all events. The next 35 players outside the top 65 must go through qualifying school to earn their cards for the following season. For the first time in his career, Siddikur missed out on both routes this year.

“I lost my full card after 15–16 years. Now I’m playing in country sports events, where there are fewer opportunities. I also have a card for the Development Tour. I got two chances this year and played well in both tournaments,” said Siddikur.

By this time last year, Siddikur had played seven tournaments. In 2025, he has played only two so far — the Mandiri Indonesia Open and the International Series Morocco — finishing 48th and 40th respectively.

The Morocco event was held in June–July, while the Indonesia Open concluded at the end of last month. Since then, he has stayed and practiced in Indonesia before another competition there.

“I used to play 15–20 tournaments in the past, but now I can’t take part in all of them. That’s why you don’t hear about me much,” Siddikur told Dhaka Tribune.

“I’m trying to get the card for next year,” he added.

Siddikur explained that country sports events started in 2010 with small prize money. Top players usually skip these tournaments, giving opportunities to those without full tour cards.

“There is another tour called the Challenge Tour. If I perform well there and finish among the top 10, I will return to the rankings next year,” he said.

“If I can earn a place in the top 65 again, I will regain my full card.”

“For now, after losing my card this season, I can only play Asian Development Tour and country sports events. But my main focus remains on the Asian Tour.”

Reflecting on his career, Siddikur called his achievements remarkable for a Bangladeshi golfer.

“I first joined the Asian Tour in 2009. From then until 2024, I never lost my full tour card. That’s a big achievement for me,” he said.

Although his current ranking suggests a slump, Siddikur sees things differently.

“I wouldn’t say it’s bad. When I started in 2009, we played just one or two big tournaments per year, each worth only $1 million. Later, there were 12–15 tournaments annually, each with prize money of $2 million,” he explained.

“That’s why many world-class players outside the PGA Tour came to the Asian Tour — it became easier for them to compete here. The number of participants is the same, but the quality of players has changed drastically.”

“The prize money was smaller back then and the Asian Tour wasn’t as well recognized. Once the prize money increased, players from around the world started joining.”

Age, too, plays a role in performance declines, according to statistics. All top 15 golfers in the current Asian Tour Order of Merit are under 35.

Siddikur, now 40, acknowledged age’s impact but refused to use it as an excuse.

“Statistically, players below 35 are usually at the peak of their performance,” he said.

He himself won his first Asian Tour title at the Brunei Open in 2010 and his second at the Indian Open in 2013, both before turning 30. In total, he has secured 36 top-ten finishes, the last coming three years ago.

“I can’t say age is a factor for me because I know my game. If I regain confidence and improve my accuracy, I will perform better. I can still compete at a high level,” he insisted.

“At my peak, my confidence was stable, and that helped my results. Now my confidence fluctuates, and that affects my performance. My accuracy has dropped too, and that’s the main reason.”

“But I still appreciate my game. While I lack the consistency I once had, I’ve improved in other areas, like hitting the ball further.”

“I worked on distance over the last 4–5 years, and now I can do it. My fitness and mental strength are also good.”

“I’m focusing on improving accuracy now, and with that, confidence will return. My goal is to regain my full Asian Tour card.”

Siddikur’s Asian Tour Order of Merit

Year – Order of Merit

2009 – 84

2010 – 7

2012 – 17

2013 – 4

2014 – 36

2015 – 24

2016 – 16

2017 – 37

2018 – 44

2019 – 22

2020-22 – 41

2022 – 34

2023 – 83

2024 – 95

2025 – 129