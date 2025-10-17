Siddikur joint-third after day two of Macao Open

Ace Bangladesh golfer Siddikur Rahman fired a consecutive four-under-par 66 to clinch the joint-third spot on day two of the SJM Macao Open on Friday, taking place at the Macau Golf & Country Club.

It had been a difficult time for the 40-year-old golfer in the last couple of years, as the former two-time Asian Tour winner experienced the worst ranking of his career in the Order of Merit.

Not being able to be among the top 95 in the Order of Merit had reduced his opportunities in Asian Tour events significantly, but he was determined to come back to the "good old days."

The first two days at the Macao Open opened the door of possibilities to improve his rankings.

"Overall, it was a great round; I especially give credit to my short game," said Siddikur, as quoted on the Asian Tour website. "I’m doing great, especially with my putting, and my shots are also quite okay, I’m not complaining. Overall, it was a very good first two days."

"This is a narrow course. I like this course because it’s not that long. It’s just a placing golf course, so I just try to stay on the fairway and hit the greens. That’s what I’ve been doing," he added.

Siddikur shared third spot with three others – Australia’s Brett Rankin and Jack Thompson, and China’s Bobby Bai – while rising Thai star Sarit Suwannarut leads the chart with ten-under-par. Wocheng Ye from the host nation sits at second with nine-under-par from two rounds.

Macao Open, the US$1 million Asian Tour event, is staged from October 16-19.