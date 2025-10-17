Friday, October 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Siddikur joint-third after day two of Macao Open

The first two days at the Macao Open opened the door of possibilities to improve his rankings

Siddikur Rahman pictured during Round Two on Friday at the Macau Golf and Country Club during the SJM Macao Open. Photo Courtesy: Asian Tour
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 02:54 PM

Ace Bangladesh golfer Siddikur Rahman fired a consecutive four-under-par 66 to clinch the joint-third spot on day two of the SJM Macao Open on Friday, taking place at the Macau Golf & Country Club.

It had been a difficult time for the 40-year-old golfer in the last couple of years, as the former two-time Asian Tour winner experienced the worst ranking of his career in the Order of Merit.

Not being able to be among the top 95 in the Order of Merit had reduced his opportunities in Asian Tour events significantly, but he was determined to come back to the "good old days."

The first two days at the Macao Open opened the door of possibilities to improve his rankings.

"Overall, it was a great round; I especially give credit to my short game," said Siddikur, as quoted on the Asian Tour website. "I’m doing great, especially with my putting, and my shots are also quite okay, I’m not complaining. Overall, it was a very good first two days."

"This is a narrow course. I like this course because it’s not that long. It’s just a placing golf course, so I just try to stay on the fairway and hit the greens. That’s what I’ve been doing," he added.

Siddikur shared third spot with three others – Australia’s Brett Rankin and Jack Thompson, and China’s Bobby Bai – while rising Thai star Sarit Suwannarut leads the chart with ten-under-par. Wocheng Ye from the host nation sits at second with nine-under-par from two rounds.

Macao Open, the US$1 million Asian Tour event, is staged from October 16-19.

Topics:

GolfSiddikur RahmanBangladesh GolfAsian Tour
Read More

What Siddikur is up to after losing Asian Tour card

Scheffler cruises to fourth major title at British Open

No new burdens for McIlroy, living the dream after career Slam

McIlroy moves on after Masters win to defend PGA Truist title

McIlroy: Masters win resonated with public

Amorim asks McIlroy to bring Masters magic to Man Utd

Latest News

Bangladesh U-17 girls battle Chinese Taipei tonight for Asian Cup spot

Trump to meet Zelensky after announcing Putin summit

Trump threatens to go in and kill Hamas if Gaza killings continue

Old rivals Bayern and Dortmund in top form for tomorrow's 'Klassiker' clash

July Charter signing may be delayed due to bad weather

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x