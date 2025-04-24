McIlroy: Masters win resonated with public

Masters champion Rory McIlroy said the public's reaction to his enthralling victory at Augusta National had shown that his journey had connected with people in a special way.

The Northern Irishman completed the career Grand Slam of major wins 10 days ago at the Masters, with an emotion-filled playoff win over England's Justin Rose.

McIlroy had spent 11 years trying to add the Masters title to his wins in the other three majors and become just the sixth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam.

He did so in thrilling fashion, with his one-over 73 including six birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys.

Since the tear-filled celebrations at Augusta, McIlroy has spent time with his family, including a trip home to Northern Ireland, but he is back in PGA Tour action Thursday at the Zurich Class of New Orleans team event where he aims to defend the title with Irish playing partner Shane Lowry.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, McIlroy said he has received countless congratulations since sliding on the green jacket.

"It's not every day you get to fulfil one of your lifelong goals and dreams, and I've just really tried to enjoy everything that comes along with that," he said.

"It was an amazing few days after, and to be able to reflect on it and everything that happened and the magnitude of everything.

"I think the big thing for me is just how the whole journey sort of resonated with people and the people that have reached out to me. That's been absolutely amazing."

McIlroy said those congratulations came from all manner of people and from well beyond the sport itself.

"Yeah, very much beyond golf. I spoke to two presidents the day after, which was pretty cool. Just people reaching out from all walks of life, whether it be sports, entertainment, culture. Just all of it. People that you would never even think that would watch golf or would know what's going on, that was very, very humbling, I guess," he said.

Asked why he thought his win had connected so directly with people, McIlroy said his long battle to clinch his goal was relatable.

"I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times, and everything that you sort of try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey. I think people watching someone finally get it done, something they've been trying to do for a decade plus, I think it resonated with a lot of people," he said.

The 35-year old joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only winners of golf's four professional majors.

The world No 2 said last year's win in New Orleans with Lowry had been a key step in his return to top form.

"It's amazing what a year can do. This tournament last year was a really cool moment for both of us. I think it probably injected a little bit of joy back into golf for me in some way, which I think is really, really important, not to lose that."

"For me, I had a great year last year and I think this tournament was sort of the catalyst to the really good golf that I played for the rest of the year," he added.

McIlroy comes into the tournament, however, suffering from a cold that he has picked up on his travels but says he is determined to give his all to win again with Lowry.

"I got back from Ireland Sunday, then when I woke up Monday morning, I could barely get out of bed; I was feeling that bad," he said.

"I think just to be here and feeling better is an achievement. But I need to put a little bit of practice and a bit of work in to make sure that I don't let this man down this week."