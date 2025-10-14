Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh out of Asian Cup race despite fighting draw in Hong Kong

Hong Kong and Singapore share top spot on eight points; Bangladesh, India stuck on two

Update : 14 Oct 2025, 11:38 PM

Bangladesh’s hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 ended mathematically after Singapore defeated hosts India 2-1 in Tuesday’s other qualifying fixture.

Earlier in the day, the traveling Men in Red and Green produced a spirited performance to hold hosts Hong Kong, China to a 1-1 draw in Group C — a result that momentarily kept their slim chances alive. However, India’s subsequent defeat at home ended any remaining hopes.

After four matches each, Hong Kong lead Group C with eight points, with Singapore level on the same tally. Both Bangladesh and India have collected only two points apiece.

Each side still has two matches remaining, but even if Bangladesh win both, their maximum total would reach eight points — not enough to progress, as either Hong Kong or Singapore is guaranteed to surpass that mark.

Hong Kong will host Singapore on the next matchday, November 18, 2025. With only the group winners advancing to the final tournament, one of those two sides is certain to qualify.

Bangladesh began their campaign with a goalless draw against India before suffering narrow home defeats to Singapore (2-1) and Hong Kong (4-3). They then fought hard to earn their second draw away to Hong Kong on Tuesday and will host India next month in a final bid to secure their first win of the campaign.

Topics:

Bangladesh FootballAsian Cup Football
Read More

Cabrera: We deserve more points

Bangladesh snatch draw away to Hong Kong

Shamit, Topu, Zayyan in Starting XI Against Hong Kong Away

Bangladesh eye redemption in tough Hong Kong away tie today

Jordan hold Bangladesh girls in U17 Asian Cup qualifiers with late strike

Bangladesh begin U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers against Jordan tonight

Latest News

South Africa beat Rwanda to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Lewandowski set to miss Clasico with hamstring injury

Doing more for the visually-impaired

We remain incapable of putting out fires

Living with the spectre of death

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x