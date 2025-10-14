Bangladesh out of Asian Cup race despite fighting draw in Hong Kong

Bangladesh’s hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 ended mathematically after Singapore defeated hosts India 2-1 in Tuesday’s other qualifying fixture.

Earlier in the day, the traveling Men in Red and Green produced a spirited performance to hold hosts Hong Kong, China to a 1-1 draw in Group C — a result that momentarily kept their slim chances alive. However, India’s subsequent defeat at home ended any remaining hopes.

After four matches each, Hong Kong lead Group C with eight points, with Singapore level on the same tally. Both Bangladesh and India have collected only two points apiece.

Each side still has two matches remaining, but even if Bangladesh win both, their maximum total would reach eight points — not enough to progress, as either Hong Kong or Singapore is guaranteed to surpass that mark.

Hong Kong will host Singapore on the next matchday, November 18, 2025. With only the group winners advancing to the final tournament, one of those two sides is certain to qualify.

Bangladesh began their campaign with a goalless draw against India before suffering narrow home defeats to Singapore (2-1) and Hong Kong (4-3). They then fought hard to earn their second draw away to Hong Kong on Tuesday and will host India next month in a final bid to secure their first win of the campaign.