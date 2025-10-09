Bangladesh comeback falls short as defensive howlers hand Hong Kong 4-3 win

Bangladesh suffered a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Hong Kong, China, despite taking an early lead in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier at the National Stadium, Dhaka, on Thursday.

Hamza Chowdhury gave Bangladesh an early lead, but defensive blunders saw the team concede two sloppy goals, before coming close to a comeback, only to lose the thrilling tie in the dying moments.

Spanish head coach Javier Cabrera made five changes to the starting eleven from the previous qualifier against Singapore in June, fielding an unusual defensive lineup.

Regular center-back Topu Barman struggled to recover from injury throughout the camp and was unavailable for the crucial home clash. Bangladesh lined up with Tariq Kazi and Shakil Topu at the heart of defense, and Taj Uddin and Saad Uddin at full-back.

Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome, who had attended only one training session after arriving late, was left on the bench, along with skipper Jamal Bhuiyan and Italy-based Fahamedul Islam.

Hamza’s free-kick put the home side ahead in the 13th minute. The effort, destined for the near post, took a slight deflection off a Hong Kong defender before finding the net.

In the 26th minute, Rakib Hossain delivered a near-perfect cross into the box for Foysal Ahmed Fahim, who was tightly marked and could not capitalize on the opportunity.

Hong Kong’s Brazil-born winger Everton Camargo went close in the 39th minute, but his sluggish attempt from the left side of the box rolled wide of the far post.

Everton eventually leveled the score in added time of the first half after Fahim’s poor clearance inside the box fell to him just inches from the goal line.

Another defensive error allowed Raphael Merkies to double Hong Kong’s lead five minutes after the break. The substitute collected Md Sohel Rana’s misplaced back pass and found the net.

Skipper Jamal Bhuiyan made an impact after coming off the bench, feeding Sheikh Morsalin inside the danger zone, but the forward’s shot went wide.

Raphael scored again in the 74th minute, extending Hong Kong’s advantage. Everton’s delivery between Jamal’s legs met Raphael, who placed the ball from close range.

Morsalin pulled one back in the 84th minute after Hong Kong keeper Yapp Hung Fai failed to control a floating ball, allowing the 20-year-old to smash home from close range.

Substitute Shamit Shome then headed in a deflected corner to level the score in the latter minutes of stoppage time.

The drama was not yet over, as Raphael sealed the winner moments later. Once again, Bangladesh’s defense failed to cope, allowing Raphael to score from a loose ball.

The defeat left Bangladesh bottom of the group with just one point from three matches. India held Singapore in the day’s other match to move above Bangladesh, while Hong Kong climbed to the top of the group table.