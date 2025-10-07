Rubaba Dowla joins BCB board after late-night change

Corporate leader and sports organizer Rubaba Dowla has been drafted into the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), replacing Isfak Ahsan, whose nomination was quietly withdrawn hours after Monday’s board election.

The National Sports Council (NSC), which appoints two directors to the 25-member BCB board, made the switch overnight after questions surfaced about Isfak’s political background.

He had previously sought the Awami League’s nomination for a parliamentary seat in Chandpur and later contested as an independent. Once photos of him attending party events began circulating online, the criticism was swift — and by early Tuesday, his name was off the list.

Rubaba, currently the Country Director for Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, she has built a reputation as one of the country’s leading corporate figures.

Before joining Oracle, she spent over a decade at Grameenphone, where she was a familiar face in cricket circles during the company’s long sponsorship of the national team.

She has also been active in sports beyond cricket.

From 2009 to 2015, she served as President of the Bangladesh Badminton Federation, and she sits on the board of Special Olympics Bangladesh.