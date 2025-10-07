Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rubaba Dowla joins BCB board after late-night change

NSC made the switch after questions surfaced about Isfak Ahsan’s political background

 

 

Update : 07 Oct 2025, 11:59 PM

Corporate leader and sports organizer Rubaba Dowla has been drafted into the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), replacing Isfak Ahsan, whose nomination was quietly withdrawn hours after Monday’s board election.

The National Sports Council (NSC), which appoints two directors to the 25-member BCB board, made the switch overnight after questions surfaced about Isfak’s political background.

He had previously sought the Awami League’s nomination for a parliamentary seat in Chandpur and later contested as an independent. Once photos of him attending party events began circulating online, the criticism was swift — and by early Tuesday, his name was off the list.

Rubaba, currently the Country Director for Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, she has built a reputation as one of the country’s leading corporate figures.

Before joining Oracle, she spent over a decade at Grameenphone, where she was a familiar face in cricket circles during the company’s long sponsorship of the national team.

She has also been active in sports beyond cricket.

From 2009 to 2015, she served as President of the Bangladesh Badminton Federation, and she sits on the board of Special Olympics Bangladesh.

Topics:

BCB election
Read More

Bulbul re-elected BCB president, Faruque vice-president

Khaled Mashud elected BCB director first time as new board takes shape

BCB election to be held on Monday

BCB finalises candidate list, several win posts uncontested

Tamim alleges ‘election fixing’ after stepping back from BCB polls

Tamim pulls out of BCB polls amid turbulence

Latest News

Sarjis: NCP preparing for February election

Gold becomes costlier again, up by Tk 1,469 per bhori

Keeping the remittance flowing

Knight rides her luck as England survive Bangladesh scare

No prosperity without women’s participation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x