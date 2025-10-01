Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BCB finalises candidate list, several win posts uncontested

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the final list of candidates for its October 6 election

Update : 01 Oct 2025, 07:38 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the final list of candidates for its October 6 election, with 34 names left in the race for 25 director posts.

Sixteen candidates withdrew before the withdrawal deadline.

Most of the withdrawals came from Category 2, which covers Dhaka’s clubs. Thirteen of the 30 candidates dropped out, many amid claims of government pressure.

With the High Court also blocking 15 disputed third-division clubs from the voter roll, only 16 candidates remain for 12 seats in this category.

In Category 1, made up of district and divisional sports associations, six of the 10 directors have already been confirmed without a vote.

Former national player Abdur Razzak, along with Zulfiqar Ali Khan (Khulna), Shakhawat Hossain (Barishal), Rahat Sams (Sylhet), singer Asif Akbar (Chattogram), and Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury (Rajshahi), have all been elected unopposed.

That leaves contests in the Dhaka, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Current BCB President Aminul Islam is among three candidates vying for two posts in Dhaka.

In total, 70 district and divisional councillors will cast their ballots in this category.

Category 3, which includes former players, ex-captains, and institutions, has narrowed to two candidates after one withdrew.

Former captain Khaled Mashud Pilot will face Jahangirnagar University’s Debabrata Pal for the single seat, decided by 45 votes.

Voting for all remaining posts will be held on October 6.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh CricketAbdur RazzakBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)BCB election
