Bulbul re-elected BCB president, Faruque vice-president

Former national cricketer Aminul Islam Bulbul has been elected unopposed as the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and will lead the newly formed 25-member board of directors for the next four years.

Chief Election Commissioner Mohammod Hossain announced the result today, confirming that no other candidate submitted nomination papers for the President's post.

Similarly, there were no contestants for the two Vice-President posts either.

From Category-1, Shakhawat Hossain, a director from Barishal Division, was elected Vice-President, while Faruque Ahmed, who was elected director from the club category, was the other Vice-President.

"The main job is to take cricket forward," Bulbul said after being elected as BCB President.

"As I said earlier, we want to spread cricket to the grassroots level; this is now high time. We will plan for the next four years. Hopefully, we will be successful."

Earlier, Bulbul, along with Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, was elected from Dhaka Division in Category-1 (Districts and Divisions) after the board of directors' election, also held today at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka.

From Category-1, Mukhlesur Rahman was elected from Rajshahi Division, obtaining 8 votes, while Hasanuzzaman was elected from Rangpur Division with 7 votes. Shahadat Sajal, a competitor of Hasanuzzaman, got just 1 vote.

Unopposed candidates from Category-1 included Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury and Asif Akbar from Chattogram, Abdur Razzak and Julfiqar Ali Khan from Khulna, Rahat Shams from Sylhet, and Shakhawat Hossain from Barishal.

Faruque Ahmed, a former BCB President, was elected with ease from Category-2 (Dhaka Metropolis Clubs) by obtaining 42 votes.

Iftekhar Rahman Mithu and Manzur Alam, who were in the previous board, returned to the BCB after getting 34 and 39 votes respectively from the club category.

Ishtiaque Sadeque (42), Adnan Rahman Dipon (40), Fayazur Rahman (42), Abul Bashar (40), Amzad Hossain (40), Shahnian Taneem (42), Mokhsedul Kamal (41), M Nazmul Islam (37), and Mehrab Alam Chowdhury (41) were the other nine directors who were elected from the club category.

In Category-3, former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mashud Pilot got a landslide victory by defeating Jahangirnagar University councillor Debabrata Paul by 35-7 votes to get elected.

The National Sports Council (NSC) nominated Ishfaq Ahsan and Yasir Mohammad Faysal Ashik as directors to complete the list of 25 directors.

In total, 34 candidates contested across the three categories.

A total of 115 votes were cast out of 156, which is 73.71 percent. 30 votes were cast out of 35 in Category-1, 42 out of 77 in Category-2, and 43 out of 45 in Category-3.

There was an option for e-votes, and 19 councillors of Category-1 took this opportunity, 35 e-votes were cast in Category-2, and only 4 in Category-3.